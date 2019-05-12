Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
25 N. Adams St.
York, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
25 N. Adams St.
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Markey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Markey


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis J. Markey Obituary
Phyllis J. Markey

YORK - Phyllis J. Markey made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on May 4th, at her residence at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford. She was the wife for 57 years of the late Donald E. Markey of York and The Woodlands, TX.

Phyllis was born January 25, 1931 in York, a daughter of the late Robert Plath and Eva (Firestone) Bixler. She was a 1949 graduate of West York High School.

Phyllis retired as a proof reader at York Graphic Services after working there for 35 years.

She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in West York and a member of Faith Bible Church in The Woodlands, TX.

Phyllis has left a family legacy which includes three sons, Darryl E. and wife, Linda L. Markey of York, Daniel G. and wife, Linda J. Markey of York, and Donald E., Jr. and wife, Virginia Markey of Spring, TX; five grandchildren, Adam, Paul, Craig, Ann, and Donald III and three great grandchildren, Audrey, Tamsin and Jack. She is also survived by two half-sisters, Joyce Ofiara and her husband Dennis of Aurora, OH and Holly Brown and her husband Tom, of York.

A Memorial Tribute and Service at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams St., York, will be held on Friday, May, 31st. A visitation for family and friends will start at 10:30 am and a memorial service will begin at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the .

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now