Phyllis J. Markey
YORK - Phyllis J. Markey made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on May 4th, at her residence at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford. She was the wife for 57 years of the late Donald E. Markey of York and The Woodlands, TX.
Phyllis was born January 25, 1931 in York, a daughter of the late Robert Plath and Eva (Firestone) Bixler. She was a 1949 graduate of West York High School.
Phyllis retired as a proof reader at York Graphic Services after working there for 35 years.
She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in West York and a member of Faith Bible Church in The Woodlands, TX.
Phyllis has left a family legacy which includes three sons, Darryl E. and wife, Linda L. Markey of York, Daniel G. and wife, Linda J. Markey of York, and Donald E., Jr. and wife, Virginia Markey of Spring, TX; five grandchildren, Adam, Paul, Craig, Ann, and Donald III and three great grandchildren, Audrey, Tamsin and Jack. She is also survived by two half-sisters, Joyce Ofiara and her husband Dennis of Aurora, OH and Holly Brown and her husband Tom, of York.
A Memorial Tribute and Service at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams St., York, will be held on Friday, May, 31st. A visitation for family and friends will start at 10:30 am and a memorial service will begin at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019