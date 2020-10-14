Phyllis Jean Oberdick
York - Phyllis Jean Oberdick passed away peacefully at Country Meadows on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Phyllis (Phyl) was born June 18, 1926, in York, the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Eleanor Oberdick.
Phyl graduated from William Penn High School class of 1944. She worked in medical/dental administration and managed a movie theater. She was a long-term resident of the Hahn Home in York.
She was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Meckley (Daniel) and her brother Raymond H. Oberdick, Jr. (Molly). Phyl is survived by her dearly loved nieces and nephews: Daniel G. Meckley, IV (Luis), David G. Meckley (Betsy), Christine L. Oakley (Gary), Elizabeth A. Linan (Michael), Raymond H. Oberdick, III, John D. Oberdick (Dina), Pamela J. Gonyea (William), and Todd A. Oberdick (Leah).
Phyl was adored by and cared for five generations of her family, and was generous with her warm hugs, thoughtful greeting cards, and telephone calls to say, "Just me calling to say hello."
Phyl loved watching movies, York County fresh vegetables, and telling jokes as often as she could with wit and impeccable timing. Phyl was so well-known for her frequent walks through Country Meadows her fellow residents nicknamed her the "Road Runner." For many years Phyl logged five miles a day inside Country Meadows as she preferred the cool temperature and endless residents to see.
Phyl will be desperately missed by her friends and family, particularly on birthdays as she would routinely be the first to deliver a round of "Happy Birthday" in a sunrise telephone call.
A funeral service for immediate family is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA of York, the Hahn Home Fund at the York County Community Foundation, or another charity of your choice
.
Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.