1/1
Phyllis Jean Oberdick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Jean Oberdick

York - Phyllis Jean Oberdick passed away peacefully at Country Meadows on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Phyllis (Phyl) was born June 18, 1926, in York, the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Eleanor Oberdick.

Phyl graduated from William Penn High School class of 1944. She worked in medical/dental administration and managed a movie theater. She was a long-term resident of the Hahn Home in York.

She was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Meckley (Daniel) and her brother Raymond H. Oberdick, Jr. (Molly). Phyl is survived by her dearly loved nieces and nephews: Daniel G. Meckley, IV (Luis), David G. Meckley (Betsy), Christine L. Oakley (Gary), Elizabeth A. Linan (Michael), Raymond H. Oberdick, III, John D. Oberdick (Dina), Pamela J. Gonyea (William), and Todd A. Oberdick (Leah).

Phyl was adored by and cared for five generations of her family, and was generous with her warm hugs, thoughtful greeting cards, and telephone calls to say, "Just me calling to say hello."

Phyl loved watching movies, York County fresh vegetables, and telling jokes as often as she could with wit and impeccable timing. Phyl was so well-known for her frequent walks through Country Meadows her fellow residents nicknamed her the "Road Runner." For many years Phyl logged five miles a day inside Country Meadows as she preferred the cool temperature and endless residents to see.

Phyl will be desperately missed by her friends and family, particularly on birthdays as she would routinely be the first to deliver a round of "Happy Birthday" in a sunrise telephone call.

A funeral service for immediate family is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA of York, the Hahn Home Fund at the York County Community Foundation, or another charity of your choice.

Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved