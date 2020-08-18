Phyllis K. Bixler
York - Phyllis K. (Mundis) Bixler, 95, passed away at 1:54 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Country Meadows in Mechnicsburg, PA. She was the wife of the late Howell S. Bixler who passed away on November 9, 2002.
Mrs. Bixler was born May 10, 1925 in York and was the daughter of the late David and Wilma (Warner) Mundis.
She was proud that she grew up in Old East York and equally as proud that she went to Heistand School for 8 years. She graduated in 1943 from William Penn High School in York. She was employed by S. Morgan Smith as a Draftsman and also worked for Swope Pharmacy on Mount Rose Ave. until they closed. She was a member of the Eastern Star, White Rose Chapter 360, Historical Society, USO Junior Hostess during WWII, belonged and attended Ollli at Penn State York, former member of the York Hiking Club, former member of First United Brethren Church of York and a member of Advent Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Bixler is survived by her daughter, Michelle J. Farrell and her husband John of Shippensburg, PA; her son Howell "Chip" S. Bixler, II and his wife Doris of Williamsburg, VA; her three grandchildren, Ashton, Caleb, Alexandra; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bixler was preceded in death by her son Timothy M. Bixler who died of an Asthma Attack at a young age on October 18, 2001 and her brothers, Kenneth and Richard Mundis.
Her funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be her pastor The Reverend Connie Mentzer.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider, American Lung Association
, 1560 West Market Street, York, PA. 17403, or to Access York, 634 South George Street, York, PA 17401.
Mrs. Bixler would like to express her thanks and appreciation to her good neighbors, Mugsy's and her cats who helped her so much
