Phyllis Kibler
York - Phyllis Kibler, 92, of York, Pennsylvania passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 4, 2020.
Phyllis was born on March 20, 1928 to Paul Miller and Grace Boll in York, Pennsylvania. After graduating high school, she met Francis Kibler and together they started a family. Phyllis devoted her life to raising her daughter Kimberly and being a homemaker for their family.
Phyllis is preceded by her husband Francis and her parents, Paul and Grace. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Kibler, son in law, John Jones, grand-daughters, Desiree Concepcion-Hernandez and Dahlia Morgan, great grandchildren: Briana Grice, Sierra Grice, Elijah Grice, Anthony Geltrude, Elizabeth Geltrude, and Michael Geltrude, and great, great grand-daughter, Ava Grice.
At this time there will be no services for Phyllis. A memorial event will be held at a later date. Please contact the family directly for details.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. To share online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com
