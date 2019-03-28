|
|
Phyllis Kohler
Red Lion - Phyllis D. (Waltimeyer) Kohler, 77 of Red Lion passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Cleveland S. Kohler, who passed away on September 9, 2011.
A graveside service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11am at Mt. Zion-Potosi United Methodist Church Cemetery; 10730 Mt. Zion Rd. in Glen Rock with Pastor Steve Schmuck officiating.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019