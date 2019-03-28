Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion-Potosi United Methodist Church Cemetery;
10730 Mt. Zion Rd.
Glen Rock, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Kohler


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Kohler Obituary
Phyllis Kohler

Red Lion - Phyllis D. (Waltimeyer) Kohler, 77 of Red Lion passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Cleveland S. Kohler, who passed away on September 9, 2011.

A graveside service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11am at Mt. Zion-Potosi United Methodist Church Cemetery; 10730 Mt. Zion Rd. in Glen Rock with Pastor Steve Schmuck officiating.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now