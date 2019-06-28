Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis L. Griffin


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis L. Griffin Obituary
Phyllis L. Griffin

Manchester Twp - Phyllis L. Griffin, age 76, of Manchester Township, Emigsville, died at 6:08 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of Robert C. Griffin.

Born March 11, 1943 in York, a daughter of the late Phillip and Emma L. (Hoffman) Hirt, she worked as a school bus driver for Central York School District. Mrs. Griffin was a member of Christ Community Church in Camp Hill and she enjoyed sharing her testimony with others. She volunteered with the Fresh Air Program and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of 50 years, Mrs. Griffin is survived by four children, Shawn Hirt of Harrisburg, Blake Hirt, and his wife Amy, of Waterford, Michigan, Rob Griffin of Emigsville, and Tasha Gingher, and her husband David, of Loganville; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Hirt; and a sister, Barbara Theophel.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Steve Boyer, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now