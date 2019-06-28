Phyllis L. Griffin



Manchester Twp - Phyllis L. Griffin, age 76, of Manchester Township, Emigsville, died at 6:08 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of Robert C. Griffin.



Born March 11, 1943 in York, a daughter of the late Phillip and Emma L. (Hoffman) Hirt, she worked as a school bus driver for Central York School District. Mrs. Griffin was a member of Christ Community Church in Camp Hill and she enjoyed sharing her testimony with others. She volunteered with the Fresh Air Program and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



In addition to her husband of 50 years, Mrs. Griffin is survived by four children, Shawn Hirt of Harrisburg, Blake Hirt, and his wife Amy, of Waterford, Michigan, Rob Griffin of Emigsville, and Tasha Gingher, and her husband David, of Loganville; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Hirt; and a sister, Barbara Theophel.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Steve Boyer, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be offered to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019