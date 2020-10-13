Phyllis L. (Myers) MarkleLoganville - Phyllis L. (Myers) Markle, 87, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, York. She was the wife of the late Ralph W. Markle.A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Due to COVID-19 requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York with Rev. Ed Robbins, officiating. Please gather at the main entrance to the cemetery by 9:45 AM. Family requests that you dress casual and bring a lawn chair if needed.Mrs. Markle was born on Dec. 22, 1932 in Springfield Township and was a daughter of Guy W. and Blanche M. (Fourhman) Myers.She had been employed as the Jewelry Department Supervisor for over 26 years at the former Hills Department Store in York and had worked part-time for over 20 years at Browns Orchard and Farmers Market in Loganville.She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Loganville, enjoyed saltwater fishing in Ocean City Maryland and putting together puzzles with her late husband and her family.She leaves a daughter, Luann K. Wagner of Crystal Springs, PA; a son, Ricky E. Markle and his fiancé Denise of Loganville; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and a brother, Ray L. Myers of Seven Valleys. She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda S. Ness, two sisters Virginia Schrum and Catherine M. Chilcoat-Smith.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 464, Loganville, PA. 17342.The family extends a grateful thank you to the staff at Colonial Manor and the Asana Hospice for their excellent care and compassion that they showed to their mother.