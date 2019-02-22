|
|
Phyllis L. McGinnis
YORK - Phyllis L. (Wilhide) McGinnis, 85, of York, passed away at 10:30 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Manor Care South. She was the wife of Donald McGinnis whom she married 63 years ago on March 5, 1955.
Mrs. McGinnis was born March 7, 1933 in York and was the daughter of the late George D. and Ella (Plaine) Wilhide.
She graduated in 1951 from North York High School in North York and was the class Valedictorian. She was employed by the York Corporation and Bendics both in York. She was a Den Mother for Cub pack #54, a member of the Early Bird Camping Club, loved to travel with her husband and family, enjoyed gardening and music and was an avid bowler for many years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Roundtown, the church organist for over 50 years, sang in the church choir and directed the children's choir.
In addition to her husband, Donald, Mrs. McGinnis is survived by her daughter, Cindy Walters and her husband Leo of York; her son, Tim McGinnis and his wife Lynne of Dover; 5 grandchildren, Brandy Tyler, Leanne and her husband Seth, Christien and Jordan, and 1 great granddaughter, Evelyn. Mrs. McGinnis was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Ruth Willhide.
Her funeral service will begin at 3:30 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 498 Church Road, York. Viewings will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf, and 3:00 to 3:30 Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Quickel's Cemetery in Zionview. Officiating at the service will be her pastor The Reverend Stephen Yambor.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Grace Lutheran Church, 498 Church Road, York, PA. 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019