Phyllis L. Newcomer
Manchester - Phyllis L. (Wagner) Newcomer, 92, of Manchester, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center.
Born January 21, 1928 in York County, the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Phyllis L. (Eckenrode) Wagner. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, James Leroy Frantz and Samuel Newcomer, son James Frantz and daughter Anna Duncan; along with her sisters Florence King, Betty Wombach and her brother Roy Wagner.
Phyllis retired from Campbell Chain as an inspector. She also worked at the Wire Cloth and York College. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She attended Mount Wolf Community Church. She enjoyed being with her family, friends, neighbors, going on walks, doing word puzzles, reading and doing latch hook.
She is survived by her two daughters Charlene L. Shank of Dillsburg and Darlene M. Ely and husband Stanley of Manchester. She leaves behind five grandchildren Tammy Jacobs (Bryan) Margie Duncan-Weirich (Tim), Annette Toomey (Jim), Scott Shank (Tracie) and Robert Altland (Michele); seventeen great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters, Ruth Becker, Nancy Fissel, Joan Barnhill; and her brother Wilbur Wagner.
Services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Fairview B.I.C. Church, 600 Evergreen Road, New Cumberland. A visitation with the family will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. The service will follow at 11 A.M. Burial will be held at the Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Ken Keller.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 198 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or the American Stroke Association
at stroke association.org
.
To share memories of Phyllis please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com