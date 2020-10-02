1/1
Phyllis L. Newcomer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis L. Newcomer

Manchester - Phyllis L. (Wagner) Newcomer, 92, of Manchester, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center.

Born January 21, 1928 in York County, the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Phyllis L. (Eckenrode) Wagner. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, James Leroy Frantz and Samuel Newcomer, son James Frantz and daughter Anna Duncan; along with her sisters Florence King, Betty Wombach and her brother Roy Wagner.

Phyllis retired from Campbell Chain as an inspector. She also worked at the Wire Cloth and York College. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She attended Mount Wolf Community Church. She enjoyed being with her family, friends, neighbors, going on walks, doing word puzzles, reading and doing latch hook.

She is survived by her two daughters Charlene L. Shank of Dillsburg and Darlene M. Ely and husband Stanley of Manchester. She leaves behind five grandchildren Tammy Jacobs (Bryan) Margie Duncan-Weirich (Tim), Annette Toomey (Jim), Scott Shank (Tracie) and Robert Altland (Michele); seventeen great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters, Ruth Becker, Nancy Fissel, Joan Barnhill; and her brother Wilbur Wagner.

Services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Fairview B.I.C. Church, 600 Evergreen Road, New Cumberland. A visitation with the family will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. The service will follow at 11 A.M. Burial will be held at the Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Ken Keller.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 198 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or the American Stroke Association at stroke association.org.

To share memories of Phyllis please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved