Springettsbury Twp - Phyllis M. Carr, age 74, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 10:18 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born January 23, 1945 in York, a daughter of the late Famous L. and M. Marie (Houston) Carr, she was a 1962 graduate of William Penn High School. Miss Carr retired as a secretary from Merrill Lynch and had also worked for Cole Steel and Reliance Student Transportation as a van driver. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Dr. J.M. Hyson Court Order of the Amaranth Chapter #106 in Red Lion.
Miss Carr is survived by her companion of 50 years, Jane Arnold of York; a sister-in-law, Margaret E. Carr; and seven nieces and nephews, Scott Carr, Steven Carr, Cindi Beatty, Bryan Carr, Christine Wuyscik, Theresa Carr, and Mark Carr. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold L. Carr, and a nephew, Joseph Carr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 37 North Broad Street, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. Tanya L. H. Brubaker, officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 37 North Broad Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019