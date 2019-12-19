|
Phyllis M. Hohenadel Whitmore
Hellam - Phyllis M. Hohenadel Whitmore, 77, of Hellam, passed away at home on December 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Hohenadel, Sr. who died in 2003 and the William Y. Whitmore who passed in 2011. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Richard P. and Melba Watson Groff.
Phyllis retired after eight years of service from the bakery department at Giant Foods, York, and previously was employed at Roanna Girl, Hellam and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia. She loved life, fishing and camping and found joy in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Robert E. Hohenadel, Jr.; Bruce M. Hohenadel; Brian M. Hohenadel; Brad S. Hohenadel companion of Jody Grim; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Richard Groff. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Hohenadel, sister, Linda Groff and sister-in-law Anna Frantz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St. Columbia PA 17512. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions in Phyllis's memory may be made to AseraCare of York, 984 Loucks Road, York PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019