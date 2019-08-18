|
Phyllis M. Thompson
York - Phyllis M. (Bubb) Thompson, 93, of York who was formerly of Glen Rock, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late William H. Thompson Sr.
Mrs. Thompson was born on July 31, 1926 in Glen Rock and was a daughter of the late Quinten E. and Florence M. (Bahn) Bubb.
She was a 1944 graduate of Glen Rock High School and attended the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.
Phyllis was employed as an Executive Secretary with Keystone Roofing in York and also was the Church Secretary at Zion Lutheran Church in Glen Rock for over 22 years.
She was a Spelling Bee Champion during her high school years and in 2007 she was the PA Senior Citizen State Spelling Bee Champion at age 80.
She was a member at Zion Lutheran Church, York, and the National Secretary Association. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards and playing the organ and piano.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Stephanie A. Reed (Mike) of Cicero. IN, Barbara J. Wilson (Thomas) of York; two sons, William H. "Butch" Thompson Jr. (Nancy) of Eatonton, GA and Blair R. Thompson (Judy) of Lewistown; three grandchildren and a great grandchild. She was predeceased by a brother Bruce E. Bubb.
A visitation for friends and family will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday August 24, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA with a memorial service being held at 11:00 AM, at the church with Rev. Dr. Janyce Jorgensen officiating. There will be no viewing and burial will be private in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Glen Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York PA. 17404.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019