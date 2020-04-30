|
Phyllis Mae Harlacher
Wellsville - Phyllis Mae Harlacher, 88, entered into rest at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at ManorCare North. She was the wife of the late Clyde W. Harlacher. Born February 26, 1932 in Warrington Township, Phyllis was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Blanch (Snelbaker) Sweitzer. She was a homemaker who worked at New Oxford Shoe Company in her early years. Phyllis was a member of New Bethel U.M. Church, Lewisberry. She enjoyed crafting and playing cards in numerous card clubs. Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Wendy Pepo and husband, William of Dover; two sons, John Harlacher and wife, Sherri of Dover and Bret Harlacher of Mount Holly Springs; five grandchildren, Chad Pepo, Nicole Harlacher, Amanda Wagner(Brian), Drew Harlacher and Easton Harlacher; a great grandchild on the way; and a sister, Betty Ruppert of York. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Harlacher. Services for Phyllis will be private. Burial will take place in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020