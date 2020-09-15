Phyllis Miller
Spring Grove - Phyllis M. (Coker) Miller, age 92, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 14, 2020 at the Brethren Home in New Oxford. She was the loving wife of the late Elwood H. Miller; who passed away in 2012.
Phyllis was born in Snydersburg MD on September 5, 1928 and was the daughter of the late John D. Coker and Erma (Winand) Coker. She was a seamstress most of her life retiring from Colebrook Terry Inc. Phyllis was a dedicated and hard working wife and mother; she proudly earned her GED in 1983 and was a lifetime member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Tenna Conover and husband Terry of Hanover and Trudy Wagner and husband Terry of Dover; her son E. Anthony Miller of Abbottstown; 7 grandsons Josh Conover, Tyke Conover, Tyson Wagner, Trent Wagner, Tyler Wagner, Zane Miller, Andrew Miller and her great grandchildren Teague, Cassidy, Peyton, Rowan, Hunter Elwood, Kwynn, Ryder, Wyatt, Lydia, Parker, Savannah, Brody and Cohen. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Cynthia M. Miller in July of 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday from 10:00-11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. 175 N Main St., Spring Grove. Due to COVID 19, the services and interment will be held privately by the family and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Spring Grove.
In compliance with COVID 19 Guidelines and health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Good Samaritan Fund at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford PA 17350.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com