1/1
Phyllis Miller
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Miller

Spring Grove - Phyllis M. (Coker) Miller, age 92, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 14, 2020 at the Brethren Home in New Oxford. She was the loving wife of the late Elwood H. Miller; who passed away in 2012.

Phyllis was born in Snydersburg MD on September 5, 1928 and was the daughter of the late John D. Coker and Erma (Winand) Coker. She was a seamstress most of her life retiring from Colebrook Terry Inc. Phyllis was a dedicated and hard working wife and mother; she proudly earned her GED in 1983 and was a lifetime member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters Tenna Conover and husband Terry of Hanover and Trudy Wagner and husband Terry of Dover; her son E. Anthony Miller of Abbottstown; 7 grandsons Josh Conover, Tyke Conover, Tyson Wagner, Trent Wagner, Tyler Wagner, Zane Miller, Andrew Miller and her great grandchildren Teague, Cassidy, Peyton, Rowan, Hunter Elwood, Kwynn, Ryder, Wyatt, Lydia, Parker, Savannah, Brody and Cohen. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Cynthia M. Miller in July of 2020.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday from 10:00-11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. 175 N Main St., Spring Grove. Due to COVID 19, the services and interment will be held privately by the family and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Spring Grove.

In compliance with COVID 19 Guidelines and health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Good Samaritan Fund at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford PA 17350.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved