Phyllis R. Crone
Wellsville - Phyllis Rose Crone, age 74, of Wellsville, died at 8:15 PM Friday, May 22, 2020 at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.
Born September 10, 1945 in York, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Ila Rose (Coomes) Stambaugh, she was retired as a bookkeeper, and was a former member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Lewisberry.
Mrs. Crone is survived by a son, Devin P. Crone, and his wife Summer, of Gettysburg; a daughter, Ambrea T. Crone, and her fiancé Randy McAllister, of Enola; four grandchildren, Jessika, Vanessa, Danielle, and Molly; a brother, Scott Stambaugh, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and her former spouse, Steven R. Crone, of Dover. She was also preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Gerber.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Emanuel Cemetery, Lewisberry. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020