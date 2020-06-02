Phyllis Rae Mitzel
1936 - 2020
Phyllis Rae Mitzel

Wrightsville - Phyllis Rae Mitzel, 83, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Mitzel.

Phyllis was born in Manchester, PA on December 25, 1936, daughter of the late Raymond Howard and Elizabeth Ada (Knaper) Ferree.

Phyllis worked for the former Loma Weaving Company. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.

Phyllis is survived by two sons, Ronald E. Mitzel, II and his wife, Kathy of York and Scott Lee Mitzel of Wrightsville; her daughter, Kelly Sue Comer and her husband, Scott of Muskegon, MI; six grandchildren, Holly Dustin, Michael, Andrew, Mason, and Amber; one great grandson, Jace; and her sister, Janice Tomac of Bethlehem. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Grim, Evelyn Fries, and Connie Ruppert.

A controlled funeral service to maintain proper social distancing and observe the required state guidelines will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 243 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Etzweiler Funeral Home, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will follow the funeral service in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 9611, Washington, D.C. 20090, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 243 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street Wrightsville, PA 17368.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
