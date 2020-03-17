|
Phyllis (Crager) (Updegraff) Young
York - Phyllis (Crager) (Updegraff) Young, 76, of York, passed at 8:30 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Darryl R. Young to whom she was married for 22 years.
Phyllis was born January 27, 1944, in York and was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Lau) Crager.
She graduated in 1961 from Northeastern High School in Manchester and later from Consolidated School of Business with an Associate's Degree in Specialized Business as a Medical Assistant. Over the years Phyllis was employed by Bern Haven in Mount Wolf, American Acme, Danskin in York, Hercon Pharmaceutical and Tyco Electronics.
Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family at their picnics and get togethers. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and her favorite past time was her love of horses and trail rides with the horses and her beloved boxer dogs.
In addition to her husband, Darryl, Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Shelly Rodgers and her husband Jerry of Red Lion; her sons, Randy Updegraff and his wife Jill of Exton, PA; Wade E,. Updegraff of FL; step-children, Chris Young and his wife Brenda of NJ, Carryl Vining and her husband Rob of IA, Andrew Young and his wife Paulette of Hellam, PA, Allison Young of DE; grandchildren, Megan Updegraff, Ryan Updegraff, Kory Updegraff, Haley Young, Garrett Young, Rece Vining, Bryce Vining and great-grandchildren; Kaden and Lil Updegraff and her brothers, Robert Crager and his wife Bonnie of TX and Richard Crager and his wife Doris of Dover, PA. Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Ettinger.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 20, 2020, at Diehl Funeral Home &Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Jacobs Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Lisa Hair from St. Jacobs Lutheran Church.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To share memories of Phyllis please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020