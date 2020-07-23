1/1
Phyllis W. (Walker) Amspacher
1934 - 2020
Phyllis W. (Walker) Amspacher

Chanceford Twp. - Phyllis W. (Walker) Amspacher, 86 of Chanceford Township, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, July 21st. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton Amspacher.

Mrs. Amspacher was born in Collinsville on January 23, 1934 and was the daughter of the late David and Esther (Jacobs) Walker.

Phyllis was a loving wife and mother and a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed growing flowers and spending time with her family. She was a long time member of McKendree United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women and various other church activities.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane L. Sterner of Red Lion; three sons, David A. Amspacher of Red Lion, Mark E. Amspacher and his wife Amanda of Red Lion and Michael L. Amspacher and his wife Susan of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Kyle Sterner, Alisa Grove, Katelyn, Sara and Eli Amspacher; as well as her siblings, David Walker, Carolyn Scott, Joyce Heffner and John Walker. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Walker.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at McKendree United Methoidst Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis' name can be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, 3708 Delta Rd, Airville, PA 17302.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
