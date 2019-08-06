Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Rose Cemetery
1502 Mount Rose Ave.
York , PA
Ployd R. Fuhrman Jr. Obituary
Ployd R. Fuhrman, Jr.

York - Ployd R. Fuhrman, Jr, passed into eternal rest on Sunday August 4, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones in his family home.

He was born August 16, 1930 in York, Pa, the son of the late Romaine Gladfelter and Ployd R. Fuhrman Sr. Ployd served his country in the Navy and continued on to retire from Allis Chalmers after 34 years of service.

He loved being surrounded by his family and loved ones at all times. He was also a great handyman, he could fix anything.

Ployd is survived by his wife of 68 years, Earlene Fuhrman; daughters, Susan K. Long of Spring Grove, PA and Beverly A. Fuhrman of Crockette, CA: grandchildren, Melissa S. Miller, husband Nick Miller Sr. of York and Katie M. Bentzel, husband Derek Bentzel of Dover; great grandchildren, Taylar Harrison, Stephanie Harrison, Shelby Miller, Nick Miller Jr., Michael Bentzel, Elijah Bentzel, and Levi Bentzel; and great great granddaughter, Abigail Gettys. He was predeceased by grandchildren, Lauren and Collette of CA.

Special Thanks to Hospice and Community Care. A grave side service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10 am. for family and close friends at Mount Rose Cemetery 1502 Mount Rose Ave. York Pa. A funeral cortege will form at 9:45 a.m. at the main entrance to the cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
