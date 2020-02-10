|
|
Preston H. Taylor, Jr.
Freeland, Md. - Preston H. Taylor Jr., fondly known as 'Al' or 'Jr.', passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at home. He was the loving husband of Brenda (Grothe) Taylor and they celebrated 41 years of marriage in September 2019. He was born in Hampstead, Md., a son of the late Preston Hall Taylor, Sr. and Ethel Rae Seipp. Al was a talented landscaper and enjoyed playing the guitar with various bands over the years. He also was a talented softball player and loved the art of crabbing. Surviving in addition to his wife is a brother-in-law, Robert Grothe and his wife, Dorothy of Maryland Line; one niece, and three nephews. Al leaves many friends to mourn his passing and he will be greatly missed.
There will be a viewing from 7-9 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, Pa 17349. Interment will be at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Al's memory to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, Md. 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org.
Hartensteincares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020