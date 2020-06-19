Priscilla A. Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla A. Martin

Ephrata - Priscilla A. Martin, 85, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lititz, and York County, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. Born in York she was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Ida McWilliams Miller. She was a talented girl, vivacious and fun-loving. Much of her time during her early years were spent with her grandparents, John and Nettie McWilliams.

Priscilla said that meeting Harold S. Martin (who later became her husband) "was a life changing experience". She began to take the Bible message more seriously, and said, "I desire to constantly learn more about the Bible so that I can better follow God's will. I continue to thank God that He brought Harold and me together."

Harold wrote, "Priscilla continues to excel in the areas of cooking and meal preparation, being a good mother and grandmother, serving as a housewife, and being a helpful traveling companion to her preacher husband. Her prayer list has grown very large over the years and the corners of the cards are becoming marred from their much use."

Into the home of Harold and Priscilla have come six children, five of whom are surviving to carry on the work of the Lord: three sons: Stephen husband of Martha Minnich Martin of Lititz, Stanley husband of Fannie Sue Kegerreis Martin of Lebanon, Sherwood husband of Sandra Nell Martin of Hanover, two daughters: Christine wife of Dale Newcomer of Bowdoin, Maine, Delphine wife of Wesley Ramer of Gleason, Wisc., twenty four grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, a brother, J. Richard Miller of Sykesville, MD, and Mary Jane wife of Fred Gordon of Dunedin, FL. Preceding her in death was her youngest daughter, Berdene Martin Walmer, and three grandchildren: Samuel Walmer and Rachel and Lynette Martin.

Priscilla wrote (in a note to her children), "Dear children, keep away from anything that might take God's place in your hearts. I pray often for each of you, and for our precious grandchildren, that all would always love and serve God and put Him first. No matter how many miles separate us, you are always close in my heart."

Services for Priscilla will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, York County. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Priscilla's name to Bible Helps, P. O. Box 391, Hanover, PA 17331. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buch Funeral Home
21 West Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
(717) 653-4371
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved