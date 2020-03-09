|
|
Priscilla G. (Bower) Wharton
York Haven - Priscilla G. (Bower) Wharton, 89, of York Haven, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Michael Wharton of York Haven and the late Olen Leroy Slusser.
Mrs. Wharton was born June 4, 1930, in Berwick, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Parker) Bower.
She graduated from Berwick High School in Berwick, PA. She was employed for over 25 years with York Haven State Bank as a loan officer. She also was employed at Eastern Market and PADE Auto Auction. She attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in York Haven.
In addition to her husband, Michael, Mrs. Wharton is survived by her daughters, Cara Slusser of York and Tammy Jones of Etters; her son, Olen Slusser of Strinestown; 6 grandchildren, Lori Slusser, Catherine Herber, Scott Slusser, Chad Slusser, Dustin Jones and Gavin Jones; 8 great grandchildren and her brother, William Bower of Berwick. She was preceded in death by her son, William "Billy" Slusser and her two grandchildren, Jermaine Slusser and Dillon Jones.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Stephanie Sechrist
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020