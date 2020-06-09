Priscilla S. KorcubaSpringettsbury Twp. - Priscilla (Pat) S. Korcuba, 81, York, Pa passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. Our family wants to extend a warm thank you to all of you who have been there for our mom over the many years. Your warmth and caring touches our family deeply. She was an incredibly strong, deeply spiritual, devoted family woman who warmed everyone who encountered her. Pat was the matriarch of our family and continuously brought all of us together with her wise, thoughtful words and support. We love her so very much and miss her already.Pat is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Wayne, Baltimore, and son, Michael James Korcuba and his wife Barbara Shaw (New Jersey). Grandchildren, Nathan James Baker (Saratoga Springs, NY) and his wife Erin Daley Baker, Lyle Holmes Baker (NYC) and Dominic Michael Korcuba (New Jersey). Sister, Natalie Gosnell Shuey and her husband Ben Shuey (Lewisberry).Many Nieces and Nephews; Patti Calderazzo (Palm Desert), Lisa Foulds (Palm Desert), Dominic Sacratini (Baltimore), Angie Gallagher (Baltimore), Phyllis Strader (Baltimore) and Nicole Rutter (York).Pat was married to James Cashmere Korcuba, York, PA for 53 years, and he passed away on July 21, 2014 after a battle with Mesothelioma. Pat worked in Real Estate in Bedford New Hampshire for many successful years. Pat also graduated from York College and worked at York Hospital as a phlebotomy technician.A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. with the Rev. Tage Danielson, O.F.M., Cap as the celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. York PA 17402