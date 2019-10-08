|
Quentin Eugene Walton
Indianapolis - Quentin Eugene. Walton, age 60, entered into rest Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1959, to the late Robert Eugene Walton and Gloria Elizabeth Barrom.
Quentin graduated from York County Vo-tech high school. While in high school he was on the basketball and cross country teams. He attended Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia. Quentin served in the U.S. Army and an active member of the reserves. Quentin was an architect that ran his own business Walton drafting design.
Mt Calvary Baptist Church is where Quentin accepted his love for God. Quentin "Que" as he was affectionately known loved helping people. He gave up his life for both of his parents to take care of them and would do the same for anyone he cared about, he was a very caring individual.
Quentin's legacy lives on through his children, Yolanda Bailey (Charles), John Skooter Allen, and Quentin Walton Jr.; one sister Dana Walton Day (Leonard); four brothers Kelvin Kittrell (Paula), Kenn Walton, James Wright, Quintin Van Wilson (Sandra); two grandchildren Amari and Imani Naylor; along with a host of aunts, uncles nieces and nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am in the Bethlehem Baptist Church 474 S. Pershing Ave. York with, Rev Dr. Aaron Willford officiating.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019