Quentin P. "Poly" List
Shrewsbury - Quentin P. "Poly" List, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Delores E. (Winemiller) List to whom he was married 59 years.
Born in Freeland, MD he was a son of the late Jacob Luther and Catherine (Measley) List. Poly, as he was known by many retired after 35 years as a truck driver with Shipley Trucking where he hauled gasoline. He was a hard worker who was a selfless man and put others needs before his own. Poly was a handyman who liked to take things apart and put them back together again. He was a dog lover and collector of Allis-Chalmers tractors, enjoyed listening to Blue Grass music and was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where he was an usher and mowed the church and cemetery grounds for over 20 years.
In addition to his wife Delores, he is survived by six children step daughter Jane Payne and companion Steve, son Dale List, step daughter Joan, wife of Alan Kerchner, son Mike List and wife Kim, son Phil List and companion Sonia and daughter Diane, wife of Frank Bowles; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene "Spunk" List and Marcellus " Babe" List.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11AM from St. John the Baptist (HISTORIC CHURCH), 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. as celebrant. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 7-9pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019