Quincy R. "Dick" Dell Obituary
Quincy R. "Dick" Dell

White Hall, MD - Quincy R. "Dick" Dell, 91, of White Hall, MD passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Edith Elsie (Six) Dell who passed away in 2008.

Born in Freeland he was a son of the late David E. Dell, Sr. and Ruth E. (Wilson) Dell. He retired from Black & Decker in 1988 after 40 years of service in the maintenance department, enjoyed woodworking and was a member of Stabler's United Methodist Church for over 68 years.

Dick is survived by two daughters Debra L. Lynch and Rondla A. Bowlin; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom with Rev. Fred C. Sipes and Rev. Melissa A. McDade officiating. Interment will follow in Stabler's Cemetery, Parkton. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stabler's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 402, Parkton, MD 21120 in his memory.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
