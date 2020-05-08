|
|
R. Bruce McPherson
Red Lion - Bruce McPherson, 82, of Red Lion, died May 5th at his residence on Park Street. He was the beloved husband of Mabel I. (Neff) McPherson.
Mr. McPherson was born in Gatcheville on March 13, 1938 and was the son of the late Earl J. and Ellen (Wiley) McPherson.
Bruce grew up in New Park and graduated from Kennerdale High School. He worked as a machinist and retired from Harley-Davidson after 45 years of service. Bruce attended the Red Lion Bible Church. He enjoyed country music and dirt track racing.
In addition to his wife Mabel, he is survived by his son Brian McPherson; daughter, Lori Wakeley; granddaughters, Stephanie (Blake) Weigle and Katie Keefer and great granddaughter, Alice Weigle. He is also survived by his three sisters, Anne Smith of New Park, Dot (Joe) Devilbliss of Fawn Grove, Sandy (Marlin) Nace of Felton; three brothers, Dale McPherson of Stewartstown, Donald (Rosemarie) McPherson of Colorado Springs, and Mike (Kim) McPherson of Felton. He was predeceased by three brothers, Dean, Webb and Danny and a sister, Roxy.
A private family service will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020