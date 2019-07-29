|
|
R. Dean Miller
New Oxford - R. Dean Miller, 78, entered into rest at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Cross Keys Village The Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. He was the loving husband of Sandra G. (Callihan) Miller. The couple celebrated 59 years of marriage on May 28, 2019.
Born on March 8, 1941 in Schellsburg, Dean was the son of the late Edmund L. and Gladys M. (Growden) Miller.
He retired after 30 years of service for Caterpillar.
Dean attended Lakeview Community Church. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, gardener and member of the NRA. He also enjoyed boating with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by a son, Jeffrey Miller and wife, Melanie of Red Lion; two daughters, Anita Weber and husband, Mike of Dover and Joni Rudy and husband, Cameron of East Berlin; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Kann, Seth Weber, Nathan Weber, Daniel Weber, Adam Miller, Courtney McCreary and Jacob Miller; six great granddaughers; three siblings, Melda Smith and husband, Carl, Delmas Miller and wife, Pansy and Linda Kot and husband, John, all of Schellsburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Chris Miller; a grandson, Gabriel Rudy; and an infant sister.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dean's celebration of life service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Nicarry Meetinghouse at Cross Keys Village The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. Visitation to begin at 1:30 and the service at 2:30. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, c/o The Brethren Home Foundation, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350; or Asera Care Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd., Suite 1, York, PA 17404.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019