R. Jean PoffJacobus - R. Jean Poff, 90, entered God's eternal care on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Country Meadows of Leader Heights. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward C. Poff to whom she was married for 60 years. Born on May 5, 1930, to the late Mont and Anna Mary (Honsermyer) Smith, Jean grew up with ten siblings and lived her entire life in Jacobus. She was a faithful member of Salem United Church of Christ.Jean graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1948. After raising three sons Jean worked at Smith Village in Jacobus as a service and warehouse manager and retired from there. Her family was the most important thing to her. She and Ed spent many winters in Phoenix, Arizona and had many friends from all over the country. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sons, Craig (Nancy) Poff and Alan (Wanda) Poff; daughter-in-law, Donna Poff; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Her son Monte Poff preceded in death along with her late husband and ten brothers and sisters.There will be a family gathering at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with the love of her life. Her Pastor, Rev. Kevin Becker will be officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.The Poff family would like to thank Country Meadows of Leader Heights and their loving staff, which is second to none for the wonderful care Jean was given. They would also like to thank Lifesong Hospice for the care and help they gave.If you wish to give a gift in Jean's memory, please consider Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin Street, Jacobus, PA 17407.