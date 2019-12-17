|
|
R. Roberta Throne
York - R. Roberta Throne, 99, of York, died on December 15, 2019 at Country Meadows York - South. Born in Bridgeton on March 15, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Amos G. and Margie E. (White) Throne.
Roberta was a dental professor at the University of Pennsylvania and was the head of the dental hygienist school and the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the WAVES. She was a graduate of Fawn Township High School in 1937, received her B.S. from West Chester University and her Master of Science from the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to being a professor, she was a dental hygienist in Lititz, Johnstown, Chicago and for the Children's Heart Hospital in Philadelphia.
She was a member of the Audubon Society, a life member of the East African Wildlife Association, the International Crane Foundation, was a past member of the American Association of University Professors and was the first person awarded a B.S. in Dental Hygiene Education.
Roberta is survived by her nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Robert J. Throne, Margaret T. Botts, Marie G. Hersberger, George Throne, Kathryn Mitchell, Louise Foust, Anna Elsesser and Helen Gustafson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019