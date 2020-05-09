Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Rider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel E. Rider


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel E. Rider Obituary
Rachel E. Rider

York - Rachel E. Rider, 83, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.

She was the wife of the late Marlyn A. Rider.

Rachel was born in North York on August 1, 1936, daughter of the late Morris L. and Eva (Hoffman) Good.

Rachel retired from Three M Tool and Die Corp. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Ramp and her husband, Rob of York and Judi Sanders and her husband, Todd of York; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Marty Rider.

A memorial service for Rachel will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Food Bank, 254 West Princess Street, York PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -