|
|
Rachel E. Rider
York - Rachel E. Rider, 83, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.
She was the wife of the late Marlyn A. Rider.
Rachel was born in North York on August 1, 1936, daughter of the late Morris L. and Eva (Hoffman) Good.
Rachel retired from Three M Tool and Die Corp. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Ramp and her husband, Rob of York and Judi Sanders and her husband, Todd of York; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Marty Rider.
A memorial service for Rachel will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Food Bank, 254 West Princess Street, York PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020