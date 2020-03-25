Services
Rachel E. Robinson


1985 - 2020
Rachel E. Robinson Obituary
Rachel E. Robinson

York - Rachel Elizabeth Robinson, 34, of York, PA died Monday March 23, 2020 in Harrisburg, PA at Carolyn's House of Hospice of Central PA. Rachel was born August 8, 1985 in Columbia, MD, a daughter of the late Dr. James Alan Robinson and Jane (Kotch) Robinson. She was engaged to the late Ryan Ritter.

She was a graduate of York Catholic High School, attended Temple University's Tyler School of Art and Architecture, and graduated from Empire Beauty School as a licensed cosmetologist. Rachel was an incredibly talented artist and worked at several salons and restaurants, including Cracker Barrel and Buffalo Wild Wings. She will be remembered for her love of animals (especially her dog Lucy, her lizard Falkor, horses, and whale sharks), spending time with her bff Amber Mathis, comedy TV shows, tattoos, grilled cheese sandwiches, word searches, board games, and Harry Potter.

Rachel is survived by her sister, Emily Robinson Keller; her brother-in-law, Bradley Allen Keller; her niece, Charlotte Alaina Keller; her aunt, Jill Anne Robinson; her uncle and his wife, Jeffrey Blake Robinson and Jane A. (Bradley) Robinson, and their two children, her cousins Lindsey Brooke Robinson and Kiefer Blake Robinson; as well as many maternal cousins.

A private service will be scheduled for a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn's House Hospice of Central PA, Development Department, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
