|
|
Radames G. Gonzalez
- - Radames G. Gonzalez, 70, entered into rest Thursday February 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was the Husband of Barbara A. Sipe.
The Memorial Mass will begin at 5;30 p.m.on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St.
with Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki as celebrant. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is
assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Gonzalez was born December 18, 1948 in Villalba, Puerto Rico, a son of the late Todoro and Agustina (Gonzalez) Gonzalez. He
had been employed at York International.
Radames is survived by his wife; children Radames G. Sipe and his fiancé Sisi Rivera, Timothy L. Sipe and his fiancé Ashley Roach, Alisha Sipe and fiancé 3 grandchildren; and a large, loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the children.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019