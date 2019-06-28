|
|
Rae Catherine Batson
York, PA - Rae Catherine Batson, 95, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Country Meadows-Leaders Heights.
She was the wife of James L. Batson, sharing 75 years together.
Rae was born in York on September 11, 1923, daughter of the late Howard and Mary Margaret (Hibner) Cramer.
Rae graduated from Millersville University and received her Master's Degree from Shippensburg University. She was an elementary school teacher and reading specialist for the Dover School District. She was a member of St. Stephen's Church, the Literacy Council, Historical Society, and The Order of the Amaranth. Rae and her husband also enjoyed being part of the White Rose Square Dancers.
In addition to her husband, Rae is survived by her son, Kenneth Batson and his companion, Glenda Vaden; daughter, Linda Dallmeyer and her husband, Randy; three granddaughters, Kimberly Thompson and her husband, David, Tracey Lattuca and her husband, Jim, and Megan Hubbard and her husband, Justin; eight great grandchildren, Dominic Bronico and his wife, Cindy, Olivia and Sophia Bronico, Mary, Sara, and Kathleen Lattuca, Justin Lee and Saiya Rae Hubbard. She was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 at Country Meadows at Leader Heights, 2760 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403 with the Rev. Dr. Leon C. Via, III, officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20091-6011.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019