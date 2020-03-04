Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Resources
More Obituaries for Rae Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae J. Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rae J. Dennis Obituary
Rae J. Dennis

York - Rae Jean Dennis, age 71, of York, died at 11:35 PM Monday March 2, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.

Born December 14, 1948 in York, she was a daughter of the late Ralph B. and Evelyn H. (Myers) Sanders.

Mrs. Dennis is survived by three children; Scott Dennis, Gregory Dennis, and Lisa Dennis, all of York; two nephews, Mike and James Riddle; and a sister Donna Riddle, of Glen Rock.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now