Rae J. Dennis
York - Rae Jean Dennis, age 71, of York, died at 11:35 PM Monday March 2, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
Born December 14, 1948 in York, she was a daughter of the late Ralph B. and Evelyn H. (Myers) Sanders.
Mrs. Dennis is survived by three children; Scott Dennis, Gregory Dennis, and Lisa Dennis, all of York; two nephews, Mike and James Riddle; and a sister Donna Riddle, of Glen Rock.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020