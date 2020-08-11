Rae-June Douglas
York - Rae-June Douglas, age 92, of York, died at 10:45 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at SpriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Shrewsbury. She was the wife of the late Forrest L. Douglas, Sr.
Born May 24, 1928 in York, she was the only child of M. Evelyn (Kohr) Hoffman. A 1946 graduate of William Penn High School, she was primarily a homemaker, but had worked at York Township Elementary School, Bon Ton Department Store, Jack's Department Store, Weinbrom Jewelers, and the office of Dr. Henry Wolf. She was a member, and Past Worthy Matron, of York Chapter #169 Order of the Eastern Star; and was also a member of Order of the Amaranth in Red Lion.
Mrs. Douglas is survived by a son, F. Leon Douglas, Jr., and his wife, Roxanne, of Red Lion; two step grandchildren, Steven Miller, and his wife Jennifer, and Sarah Gurchik, and her husband Glenn; and four step great grandchildren, Rachel, Luke, Hanna and Isaac.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Otterbein United Methodist Church Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603. KuhnerEquities.com