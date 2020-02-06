Resources
Rajean (Bortner) Nickey

Lancaster - Rajean (Bortner) Nickey, age 80, of Lancaster, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Spring Grove, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Rohrbaugh) Bortner.

Rajean was a 1957 graduate of Spring Grove High School. She was married to Robert S. Nickey, Jr.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald and Marlet Bortner.

Rajean is survived by one brother, Robert Bortner, husband of Mary as well as two daughters and three sons. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the ., Greater Pennsylvania Chapter-Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Rd #8504, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
