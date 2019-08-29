|
|
Ralph B. Potts
YORK - Ralph B. Potts, 88, of York, passed away at 3:00 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Dolores (Boring) Potts whom he married 56 years ago on June 7, 1963.
Ralph was born July 3, 1931 in Orbisonia, PA. and was the son of the late Benjamin and Mabel (Rice) Potts.
He worked for Caterpillar in York for 35 years retiring in 1996. He was a member of Pleasureville American Legion Post #799, York American Legion Post #127, Forty and Eight and a member of the former St. Mark's Lutheran Church in York. Ralph loved camping, sporting events, parades, and swimming. He was on many bowling leagues. Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps.
In addition to his wife, Dolores, Ralph is survived by his two sons, Craig Potts of Maryland, and Jason Potts of York; his two daughters, Kimberly Potts of York and Melissa Potts of Dover; 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, and his 3 sisters. A celebration of life service will begin at 1:30 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery in Annville, PA. Officiating at the service will be Pastor, Brian King from Bible Baptist Church in York. York County veterans honor guard will provide military honors at the funeral home.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider, Second Chance Rescue, 737 Taylor Road, Windsor, PA. 17366.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019