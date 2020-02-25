|
|
Ralph C. Gilbert
New Freedom, PA - Ralph C. Gilbert, 84, of New Freedom, PA went on to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at York Hospital on February 20th, surrounded by family and friends. He was the husband of Gloria M. (Lind) Gilbert with whom he celebrated 64 years of marital bliss. Born January 11, 1936 in New Orleans, LA. He was the youngest son of the late Olive Gilbert. Ralph was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He retired as a chemist from the US Customs Service. In 1990 Ralph and Gloria founded Freedom Thru Jesus Fellowship, a ministry of hope and healing to hundreds of people and trained well over 100 counselors for healing ministry. Ralph was an ordained minister of the Gospel and pastoral counselor. Ralph was a published author and talented painter. Ralph is survived by three children, Donna M. (Gilbert) Kimpel (Frank) Fremont, CA, Craig W. Gilbert (Dorcas) Sandtown, DE, and Glen C. Gilbert (Mary "Bean") York, PA. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Eagle Christian Ministry, 850 S. Pine Street, York, PA 17403 on March 14, 2020 (2PM visitation, 3PM service). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Thru Jesus Fellowship or Eagle Christian Ministries.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020