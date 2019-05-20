Services
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Faith ECC Church
833 Stoverstown Rd
York, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith ECC Church
833 Stoverstown Rd
York, PA
Resources
Ralph Crites Obituary
Ralph Crites

Spring Grove - Ralph W. Crites, 88, entered his eternal home on May 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Juanita Judy Crites of whom he was married 37 years, and the late Patricia Kern Lehman Crites of whom he was married 21 years.

Born October 14, 1930 in Petersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late William McKinley and Lola Hester Bergdoll Crites.

Ralph retired from P.H. Glatfelter's in 1993 after 25 years; he also worked for Hanover Shoe Company. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, was a member of Faith ECC Church in York, PA where he served as a trustee, assistant lay delegate, usher, and was a member of the adult Sunday school class. Ralph enjoyed traveling when he was able, he enjoyed gospel music, telling people the pizza joke, going out for breakfast, and was a big fan of the WVU Mountaineers. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was kind to everyone.

Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Eston and Calvin Crites, son in law, Tony Slage, and great grandchild, Brandon Stambaugh.

Surviving Ralph are 7 children, Dorothy G. Slage, Larry W. Crites (wife Diane), Jeffrey W. Crites (wife Sharon), all of Hanover, Thomas E. Lehman (wife Carol), of York, PA, Gail A. Wetzel (husband Rodger), Joyce E. Stambaugh (husband John) of Spring Grove, PA, Matthew G. Lehman (wife Jamie) of Thomasville, PA, 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a sister, Arvella M. Grose of Bluefield, WV.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 10:00AM at Faith ECC Church, 833 Stoverstown Rd, York, PA 17408 with Pastor Michael Campbell officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his wife at Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 6-8PM at Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main Street, Spring Grove, PA and on Thursday from 9-10 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Ralph's name, to Faith ECC Church, 833 Stoverstown Rd., York, PA, or to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 20, 2019
