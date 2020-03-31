|
|
Ralph Edward Stacey, Jr.
Glen Rock - Ralph Edward Stacey, Jr., of Glen Rock, PA, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at 81 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Loving father of daughters, Laura Stacey Thurfield (Jake) of New Park, PA and Lisa Stacey of Baltimore, MD. Proud grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Danielle, Cheyenne, Luke and William.
He was born to Ralph Edward Stacey, Sr. and Naomi Jane (nee: Orth) in Willow Grove, PA, on July 30, 1938. Ralph graduated from Catonsville High School, enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. After serving six years, he attended the University of Maryland. He spent the bulk of his career as a claims adjuster with Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. and retired in 2000.
Ralph believed the highest compliment bestowed on a man was to be regarded as a gentleman and a scholar. And, he truly was both. By the time he was 19, he had read a work by every major American author and he remained an avid reader until his death. He was a self-made, renaissance man, a fabulous cook, a student of history—especially American and Native American. In 1980, he got his pilot's license fulfilling a childhood dream to fly. Ralph read the newspaper cover to cover everyday. He had two green thumbs and often resuscitated friends' house plants. He was a hunter until his 60's when he said he no longer had the desire to kill anything. He adored poetry and, like Earnest Hemingway, (a favorite author) he rescued count-less stray cats and cared deeply for all animals. The natu-ral world was his cathedral and he was a devout observer of wildlife and the night sky. He was still hiking 2 miles a day until his recent illness.
He leaves behind many life-long friends and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when we are once more allowed to gather. Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to The Gary Sinise Foundation or The Spay & Neuter Clinic at SPCA of York County.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020