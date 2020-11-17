1/1
Ralph F. Strouse
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Ralph F. Strouse

Enola - Ralph F Strouse, 76, of Enola, Pa passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Ralph was born in York, Pa on July 3, 1944 to William Strouse Sr and Betty Strouse. After school he enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served with the Air Cavalry in Vietnam and was awarded various medals along the way, one being the Bronze Star. After Vietnam he did various odd jobs but the most notable was being a truck driver for Roadway Express for 20 yrs. Ralph enjoyed watching Nascar, trucking, and westerns. He also loved fishing and canoeing.

Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Strouse at home, his children Ralph Strouse Jr. (Mt Wolf) Darryl Strouse, (Lewisberry) Sara Strouse, (Camp Hill) Julie Lockey (Millersburg) and his brother William Strouse Jr. (York). He had 5 grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Jaslyn, Jayda, Alexander, Christian and Cameron. He is predeceased by his parents William Strouse Sr. and Betty Strouse and a sister Barbara Hamme.

A private viewing was held for immediate family. Due to COVID 19 and restrictions that have been placed for the public, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you go online and make donations to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at htto://lvmohoma.org. Donations can also be made on their Facebook page.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
