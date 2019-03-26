Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ralph G. Brenneman Obituary
Ralph G. Brenneman

Hop Bottom - Ralph G. Brenneman, 60, of Hop Bottom died Tuesday, March 19.

His wife is the former Donna Kauffman and they have been married for ten years.

Born in York, he is the son of the late Gene & Florence King Brenneman.

Ralph was a Lathrop Township Supervisor, the Lathrop Township roadmaster, and was also an Auctioneer licensed in four states.

He also was a member of the Waterloo Boys of Southeastern PA and the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association.

Ralph is survived by a stepson, Clarence Smith and wife Marie of Stewartstown.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 30 from 1-3pm in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
