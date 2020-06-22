Ralph J. Crane



Beverly Hills, FL - Ralph J. Crane, age 85, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away June 18, 2020.



Ralph was born on his grandfather Miller's farm in Taxsville on May 18, 1935, in West Manchester Township, York, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Delbert D. (Jack) and Courtney P. (Miller) Crane.



Ralph married Vera Josephine Tranchida at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New London, Conn., on October 2, 1954. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2019.



Ralph's family relocated to his grandfather Harry Crane's farm in 1942, near the old Detters mill in Dover Township. During World War II the family helped with the farming. After the war the family moved to Piney Hollow where his parents bought a home also near Detters Mill. Ralph attended Harmony Grove School, grades 3 through 8. Ralph graduated from Dover High School, Dover PA, in 1954. He worked at the Food Fair grocery store in York part time while attending high school. After graduating from high school Ralph served four years in the U.S. Navy. After his service discharge he was employed by the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company in Groton, Ct. After thirty-five years of employment, Ralph retired to Beverly Hills, FL., in 1994.



A devoted husband, father, grand-father and great grand-father; Ralph is survived in addition to his wife, by three children Kim Pepas and her husband Paul, Norwich Conn., Rosemarie Butler and her husband Brian, Beverly Hills, FL., son Ralph Crane and his wife Sharon, Rochester NH. Surviving are eight grandchildren, Eva Papathanasiou, New London, Conn., Constance Papathanasiou, Preston, Conn., Christopher Papathanasiou, New London Conn., Kaitlin (Butler) Camardella, Gales Ferry, CT and Alyssa (Butler) Santos, New London, CT; Samantha Crane, Dover NH, Sara Crane, Orlando, FL., and Paul Pepas Jr, Norwich Conn. Also surviving are five great-granddaughters Nina Papathanasiou, Alexia Lemmon, and Scarlett Lemmon; Jaina and Mara Camardella, and two great-grandsons Lucas Santos and Pietro Camardella.



Ralph was predeceased by his brothers Virgil Crane, and Houston Crane and his daughter Karen (Crane) Papathanasiou.



Funeral services and internment will take place in New London, CT.



Donations can be made in memory of Ralph J. Crane to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation online at : DONATE " Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation or by mail at Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation,1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036.









