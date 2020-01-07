|
Ralph J. 'Johnny" Lehman
Hellam - Ralph J. "Johnny" Lehman, 94, of Hellam, died on January 3, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Mary R. (Hinkle) Lehman of Hellam, together they celebrated 73 years of marriage. Born in Hellam Twp. on December 9, 1925, he was the son of the late Harry M. and Rebecca (Nace) Lehman.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Johnny was a mechanic for Jack Giambalvo Motor Co., retiring in 1988.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020