Ralph L. Baum
YORK - Ralph L. Baum, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence in York Township. He was the husband of Laverne M. (Showers) Baum to whom he was married for 62 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 6PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Rd, York. Officiating the service will be his pastor, the Rev. Dale Parker. Military Honors will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at church. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born April 8, 1931 in York, he was a son of the late Claude W. and Mabel M. (Koch) Baum.
He was employed as Superintendent of Support at the York Post Office for several years until his retirement in 1989.
A United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was also a member of the VFW—Red Lion, Victory Club, Viking Athletic Assoc., Manner Club and the Yankee Club. He was an avid sports fan, who was especially dedicated to the New York Yankees and Duke and often attended Dallastown High School sporting events. He loved bowling and was a member of several leagues throughout the years.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Baum is also survived by one daughter, Stephanie S. Anderson and husband, Mark; nine grandchildren, Wesley (spouse Lisbet), Ryan, Megan, Michael (spouse Hilary), Emily, William, Kayleigh, Aaron and Sierra; two great grandchildren, Wilhelmina and Augustus; one brother, Richard Baum and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, George, John, Claude and James Baum and three sisters, Vera Rife, Alice Williams and Betty Walters.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Rd, York, PA 17403."
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019