Ralph L. Goodwin, Jr.
Dover - Ralph L. "Junie" Goodwin, Jr., 71, entered into rest at 11:32 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Susan A. (Heilmann) Goodwin. The couple celebrated 27 years of marriage on April 20, 2018.
Born November 4, 1947 in York, Junie was the son of the late Ralph L. and Gerardine "Geri" R. (Rutter) Goodwin, Sr. He graduated from Dover High School in 1965.
Junie was employed by The Empire Company of Zeeland, Michigan, where he was a field service manager. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Dover and the Viking Club.
Junie devoted 24 years to the Dover Central League Baseball Team, winning two pitching trophies. One of his proudest accomplishments was managing and winning the 1991 Prestigious Colonial York Baseball Tournament. Junie was elected to the York County Central League Baseball Hall of Fame and was a member of the York County Oldtimers Baseball League.
He was a devout Hershey Bears Hockey fan for 53 years, as well as a season ticket holder. It was very rare for Junie to miss a game. He also enjoyed watching baseball and watching and playing golf.
In addition to his wife, Junie is survived by two step-daughters, Meggan E. Scholle and Adrianne M. Hoffman and husband, Adam, all of York; sister, Sharon K. Shaffer and husband, Richard of Mechanicsburg; three nephews, Jeremy D. Bland, Aaron M. Shaffer and Ryan S. Shaffer; four grand nieces; and three grand nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary C. Goodwin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Junie's funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover. The viewings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Abigail Leese.
At Junie's request, please no flowers. Due to a fondness for children, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Youth Association, 9 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019