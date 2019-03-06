|
|
Ralph Patterson
York - Ralph E. Patterson, 81, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver St., York with his pastor, the Rev. Robert A. Vizthum officiating. Viewing will be 9:00 to 10:00 am Friday at the church. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, York is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Patterson was born January 19, 1938, in York. He was the son of the late Reuben O. and Effie I. (Brillhart) Patterson.
His past employment included Popeye's, Hardee's and Bob's Big Boy. He had also been employed with the former J.M. Fields Department Store and the Gazette and Daily Newspaper prior to his retirement. He was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church, The ARC of York County and the White Rose Senior Center.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his brother, Richard E. Patterson of York; his sisters, Loretta J. Herman and husband, Robert of York, Barbara E. Gonzales and husband, Jose of York, Nancy I Lightner, wife of the late George Lightner of York and Patricia A. Kline, wife of the late Lester Kline of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Delores J. Imler, wife of the late William Imler.
Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver St., York, PA 17404. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019