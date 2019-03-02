|
|
Ramon Alexander Bass, Jr.
Concord - Ramon Alexander Bass, Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019, at the NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury.
Born July 28, 1935 in Wheeling, WV, he was the son of the late Ramon Alexander Bass and Ellen Jusseley Bass. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bass was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Rose Bass, who passed away March 11, 1995.
Mr. Bass had been a self-employed salesman for many years and had honorably served his country with the US Air Force. Ray had proudly earned his pilot's license and enjoyed flying his plane. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family members with cherished memories include his children, Jeffery R. Bass, Gregory A. Bass, Stephanie Hoffecker (Charlie), Tracey Sweatt (Mark) and Brett L. Bass (Lori); 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at 9:00 AM Monday, March 4th at the Old Historic Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors. Memorial Services to remember and celebrate the life of Mr. Bass will begin at 11 AM Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove, conducted by Rev. Dr. Joe Brown.
On-line condolences may be made at :
www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family and friends of Mr. Bass.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019