Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
Burial
Following Services
Starview Union Cemetery
Ramona Gomez-Juarbe Obituary
Ramona Gomez-Juarbe

York - Ramona Gomez-Juarbe, 70, of York, passed away April 23, 2019. Born on December 19, 1948 in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Bonifacio Gomez and Generosa Juarbe.

Ramona leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Milagros Ramos and Beatriz Torres; two sons, Larry Serrano and Noel Gomez; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A viewing and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. 822 E. Market Street York, Pa 17403. Pastor Miguel Ramos will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Starview Union Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019
